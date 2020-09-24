Jeane Moore



Guthrie - Mrs. Jeane Moore, age 90 of Guthrie, passed away on Tuesday afternoon September 22, 2020 at her home of natural causes.



She was born July 12, 1930 in Berryville, Arkansas daughter of the late Frank William and Blanche Marshall Beyers.



She was a member of the First Christian Church. She was instrumental in organizing the Robert Penn Warren Museum and served on the Board of Directors for many years. She loved her family, animals, gardening and folk-art painting.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters Betty Clark, Mary Ecord and Faye Crutchfield as well as one grandson Daniel Moore. She is survived by her husband Dean Moore of Guthrie, two sons David B. Moore (Karen) of Hopkinsville and Mark T. Moore of Clarksville. Also surviving is one grandchild and four great grandchildren.



A private graveside service is scheduled to be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Robert Penn Warren House, P.O. Box 525, Guthrie, Kentucky 42234 or Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Avenue, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240.









