1/
Jeane Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeane Moore

Guthrie - Mrs. Jeane Moore, age 90 of Guthrie, passed away on Tuesday afternoon September 22, 2020 at her home of natural causes.

She was born July 12, 1930 in Berryville, Arkansas daughter of the late Frank William and Blanche Marshall Beyers.

She was a member of the First Christian Church. She was instrumental in organizing the Robert Penn Warren Museum and served on the Board of Directors for many years. She loved her family, animals, gardening and folk-art painting.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters Betty Clark, Mary Ecord and Faye Crutchfield as well as one grandson Daniel Moore. She is survived by her husband Dean Moore of Guthrie, two sons David B. Moore (Karen) of Hopkinsville and Mark T. Moore of Clarksville. Also surviving is one grandchild and four great grandchildren.

A private graveside service is scheduled to be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Robert Penn Warren House, P.O. Box 525, Guthrie, Kentucky 42234 or Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Avenue, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
(270) 483-2157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Webb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved