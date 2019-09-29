|
|
Jeanetta Cheatham
Dover - Jeanetta Hudson Cheatham, 87, of Dover, TN, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Diversicare of Dover.
Jeanetta was born November 18, 1931 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Frank Brown Hudson and Marsie Parchman Hudson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Ople L. Cheatham; two brothers, Dunbar Hudson and Paul J. Hudson, and three sisters, Rebecca H. Brake, Vearlean Hudson, and Betty H. McCormack.
Visitation for the public will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, TN with service to follow at 1:00 pm. The service will be conducted by Reverend Don Bailey. Pallbearers will be Lee Cheatham, Aaron Barrow, Josh Breed, Tim Riddle, Mark Thornhill, Steven Brake, Andy Auth, and Nathan Daniel.
Jeanetta was an avid educator having taught at W.T. Thomas, Dover Elementary, and North Stewart Elementary Schools. She served as elementary guidance counselor for the last ten years of her career.
She was educated in Detroit, Michigan, Stewart and Houston Counties, Tennessee, graduating Erin High School in 1950. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees and Plus 45 from Austin Peay State University.
Jeanetta served in numerous civic capacities through the years and the Methodist Church was very dear to her having served in many ways including participation in the choir. She had a wonderful alto voice, and she cherished the memory of her gospel quartet she formed with three of her girlfriends as a teenager.
Jeanetta is survived by three children; Dunning (Ann) Cheatham of Dover, TN, Dr. David Cheatham of Clarksville, TN, and Lisa Cheatham Barrow of Simpsonville, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Lee Cheatham of Dover, TN, Hannah Barrow Breed (Josh) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Hunter Barrow of Charleston, South Carolina, and Aaron Barrow of Simpsonville, South Carolina; sister Marsie Hayes (Bob) of Clarksville, TN; and brother Barnee Mack Hudson of Erin, TN.
The family would like to thank Diversicare of Dover and Aseracare Hospice of Clarksville. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Library at 102 Natcor Drive, Dover, TN 37058.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019