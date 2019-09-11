|
|
Jeanette Powell
Erin - Ruby "Jeanette" Powell, age 88 of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Houston County Community Hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastors Jason Pounds and Paul Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The Powell family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.
Jeanette entered this life on November 24, 1930 in Arlington, TN, daughter to the late William and Aurthetta Claxton. Jeanette became a member of Erin Baptist Church in 1965 where she faithfully served her church and the Lord. Jeanette was the first female employee of Southern Gage to work in the plant where she continued to work for 38 years, something she was extremely proud of.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband whom she married in 1950, Roy Lester Powell, and sister, Betty Claxton Richardson.
Survivors include her loving children, Philip (Sandy) Powell, Kerry (Kathy) Powell, Karen (Jim) Byrd, and brother, Charles Ray Claxton. Jeanette also leaves behind eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kris Powell, Nicholas Powell, Tyler Powell, Lance Powell, Danny Schmidt and Randal Hite.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019