McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel
Clarksville - Jeannie Lewis, 73 of Clarksville passed Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Tennova HealthCare. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel. Visitation with family will be 4 -7 p.m. Friday and 12 noon until the hour of service Saturday. Burial will be at Lewis Cemetery, Cumberland City, TN.

Jeannie was born February 12, 1946 daughter of the late George Earl and Avis Walker. She was an Austin Peay State University Graduate, an excellent Seamstress, and a longtime receptionist for Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance of Clarksville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Lewis; brothers, Jim and G.T. Walker, sister, Martha Nell.

Left to cherish her memory are her son,

Jeffrey Thomas Lewis and his wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Emily Jean Lewis; sisters, Joanne (Jim) McGovern, Nancy Torbett, and Margaret (Terry) Lewis; sister-in-law, Lavelle Walker and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Underwood, Bill Foust, Bradley Walker, Jason Lewis, Kerry Walker, Newt Wallace, and Freddie Parchman. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Cemetery c/o Kim Lewis 3376 Hwy 46N Erin, TN 37061.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 19, 2019
