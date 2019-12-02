|
|
Jeff Warfield
Erin - Jeffery "Jeff" Warfield, age 54, of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor David Steppee officiating. Burial will follow in Hamm Cemetery.
The Warfield family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday morning.
Jeff entered this life on July 16, 1965 in Houston County, TN son to the Kenneth and Bonnie Warfield. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Houston County, and was owner and operator of Warfield Logging.
In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Warfield.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Warfield; mother, Bonnie Warfield, children, Andy (Brittany) Ross, Michael (Lila) Gunson, Jackie (David) Steppee, Melissa (Jeff) Moran, Sandra (Robert) Trent; sister, Margaret (Curtis) Gant; and brother, James "Rabbit" Warfield. Jeff also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and one niece.
Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Smith, Nate Pulley, Eldon Schmidt, Tommy Mathis Sr. Kevin Sugg, Ronnie Dennis, and Bobby Patel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019