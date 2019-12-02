Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Warfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Warfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Warfield Obituary
Jeff Warfield

Erin - Jeffery "Jeff" Warfield, age 54, of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor David Steppee officiating. Burial will follow in Hamm Cemetery.

The Warfield family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday morning.

Jeff entered this life on July 16, 1965 in Houston County, TN son to the Kenneth and Bonnie Warfield. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Houston County, and was owner and operator of Warfield Logging.

In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Warfield.

Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Warfield; mother, Bonnie Warfield, children, Andy (Brittany) Ross, Michael (Lila) Gunson, Jackie (David) Steppee, Melissa (Jeff) Moran, Sandra (Robert) Trent; sister, Margaret (Curtis) Gant; and brother, James "Rabbit" Warfield. Jeff also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and one niece.

Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Smith, Nate Pulley, Eldon Schmidt, Tommy Mathis Sr. Kevin Sugg, Ronnie Dennis, and Bobby Patel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now