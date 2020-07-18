1/
Jeffery Clark Wolfe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Clark Wolfe

Toccoa - After a rough battle with Cancer over the last two years, Jeff finally went to his final resting place.

Jeff was born overseas, however he grew up and finished high school in Clarkesville, TN.

Jeff Wolfe was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Wolfe. Jeff leaves behind his daughter, Hope Phillips - Wolfe, his long time friend Delores Archibald and her family and many other friends from his EMS, Wal-Mart & Goodwill Family.

A memorial will be planned after the Covid Pandemic has subsided so that we can actually gather and celebrate Jeff's life.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trinity UMC, Clarks Bridge Rd, Clermont, GA

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com, is in charge of funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Leaf-Chronicle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved