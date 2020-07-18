Jeffery Clark Wolfe
Toccoa - After a rough battle with Cancer over the last two years, Jeff finally went to his final resting place.
Jeff was born overseas, however he grew up and finished high school in Clarkesville, TN.
Jeff Wolfe was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Wolfe. Jeff leaves behind his daughter, Hope Phillips - Wolfe, his long time friend Delores Archibald and her family and many other friends from his EMS, Wal-Mart & Goodwill Family.
A memorial will be planned after the Covid Pandemic has subsided so that we can actually gather and celebrate Jeff's life.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trinity UMC, Clarks Bridge Rd, Clermont, GA
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com
, is in charge of funeral arrangements.