Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Jeffery Starks


1956 - 2019
Jeffery Starks Obituary
Jeffery Starks

Clarksville - Age 63 of Clarksville passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.at Foston Memorial Chapel. Internment Foston Memorial Gardens.

He was born March 22, 1956 in Clarksville to Anna Fairrow Starks and William Starks. He was a 1975 graduate of Clarksville High School.

He leaves to cherish his memories uncle, Vivan (Doris) Fairrow; devoted friend, William "Cincinnati" Lawrence and extended Main Street family and devoted companion Sharvelle Weaver and a host of family friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
