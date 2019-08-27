|
|
Jeffery Starks
Clarksville - Age 63 of Clarksville passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.at Foston Memorial Chapel. Internment Foston Memorial Gardens.
He was born March 22, 1956 in Clarksville to Anna Fairrow Starks and William Starks. He was a 1975 graduate of Clarksville High School.
He leaves to cherish his memories uncle, Vivan (Doris) Fairrow; devoted friend, William "Cincinnati" Lawrence and extended Main Street family and devoted companion Sharvelle Weaver and a host of family friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019