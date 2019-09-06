Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Prosecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Prosecky Jr.


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Prosecky Jr. Obituary
Jeffrey Prosecky, Jr.

Clarksville - Jeffrey Allan Prosecky, Jr. age 34, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

A Celebration of life will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Vicki Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 and again Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Jeffrey was born on December 25, 1984 in Anchorage, Alaska son of Jeffrey Allan Prosecky Sr. and Tina Marie Baggett. He was a country boy who loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Jeff also enjoyed sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers. He was a graduate of Northeast High School, and was employed with Clarksville Street Department.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ericka Bone Prosecky; brothers, Joshua and Justin Prosecky, and sister, Katie (Josh) Alder.

Pallbearers will be Justin and Josh Prosecky, Josh Alder, Jay Anderson, Sheldon Huber, Rick Catignani, and Adam Warren. The employees of Clarksville Street Dept will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now