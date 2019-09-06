|
|
Jeffrey Prosecky, Jr.
Clarksville - Jeffrey Allan Prosecky, Jr. age 34, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
A Celebration of life will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Vicki Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 and again Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jeffrey was born on December 25, 1984 in Anchorage, Alaska son of Jeffrey Allan Prosecky Sr. and Tina Marie Baggett. He was a country boy who loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Jeff also enjoyed sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers. He was a graduate of Northeast High School, and was employed with Clarksville Street Department.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ericka Bone Prosecky; brothers, Joshua and Justin Prosecky, and sister, Katie (Josh) Alder.
Pallbearers will be Justin and Josh Prosecky, Josh Alder, Jay Anderson, Sheldon Huber, Rick Catignani, and Adam Warren. The employees of Clarksville Street Dept will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019