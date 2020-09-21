1/1
Jeffrey Youree
1964 - 2020
Jeffrey Youree

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Jeffrey Daniel Youree, age 56 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Jeffrey passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on May 23, 1964 in Nashville, TN to Daniel and Nadine Binkley Youree. Jeffrey enjoyed watching movies, reading, and loved history and his career.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anita Youree; daughter, Christina (David) Simon; and grandchildren: Bill, Adam, and Katie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Sherriff's Reserves, 120 Commerce Street, Clarksville, Tn 37040.

Please visit Jeffrey's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
