Jennie B. Austin
Clarksville - Jennie B. Austin, age 90, went to be with her Lord April 26, 2020. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 11, 1930, to the late Nathan and Verna Watts Hertzka. Jennie B. was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church and a homemaker to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, James (Sam) Austin; stepfather, Grice Tynch; sisters, Elizabeth Hertzka and Ethel Thompson; brother, Jacob Hertzka and her great- granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Lee. She is survived by her sons, James (Rosemary) Austin, Andrew Austin, Thomas Austin, Phillip Austin; daughter, Sandra Hudgens; sister Nan (Wyman) Asbill; 7 grandchildren;11 great-grandchildren; sisters in love, Patricia Simpkins and Helen (Jerry) Nicholson. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11am in Austin Cemetery, 255 Houston Fielder Road, Clarksville, Tennessee, with Pastor Terry Forrest and Matt Honeycutt officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennova Hospice, or to the . Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 on-line condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020