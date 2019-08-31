|
Jennifer Johnson
Guthrie - Age 55 of Guthrie, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation Sunday, September 1, 2019 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Restlawn Cemetery.
She was born January 22, 1964 in Clarksville, TN to Oscar Lee Johnson and Annie Medley Johnson. Jennifer was a 1982 graduate of Northeast High School and was member of Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Christopher L. Johnson; sisters, Yvonne O. Medley, Eloise Medley, Lee Ann Medley and Teresa (Keith) Wentz; brothers, Ronald (Yvonne) Johnson all of Clarksville, TN and Oscar Dwight (Angela) Johnson, Guthrie, KY; 3 grandchildren, Khila, Christopher and Makayla; aunts, Mary Head, Janie K. Wilson and Emily Dinkins; uncles, John Wilson and Joe Wilson; devoted nieces, Anitra Alexander, Ronnika Stewart, Tyresha Johnson, Khandice Mackey, LaKryslin Williams and Monesha Dickerson; devoted nephew, Tony Garrett; devoted cousins, Mai Onia Collins, Dorthy Batchelor and Paul Johnson, Jr and devoted friend, Vodell Weakley and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019