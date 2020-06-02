Jennifer Mosier Estes
Clarksville - Jennifer Mosier Estes, age 47, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.

Jennifer was born February 26, 1973, in Clarksville, TN, to Larry Mosier and Patsy Sue Hale. She was member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 5, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her husband, Shawn Estes; two sons, Dakota Estes and Patrick R. Estes; daughter, Patricia N. Estes; father-in-law, Robert Berberich; three brothers, Gerald Jones, Roger Mosier, and Johnny Mosier; and six sisters, Terry Stahl, Clara Butler, Margie Emry, Mersinda Dillinger, Charlene Jones, Tommie Anna Sentman.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
