Jerald Harrison
Cunningham - Jerald Daine Harrison "Cheeseburger", age 60, of Cunningham, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence.
Jerald entered this life on May 6, 1959 in Montgomery County, TN. He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church. Jerald enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, playing cards, and he loved working for Morton Mechanical.
He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Harrison and his nephew, Adam Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Kaye Wall Harrison; mother, Nora Conatser Harrison; children, Casey Harrison, Jason Bradford, Darrell Bradford and Dayna Bradford; brothers, David (Jackie) Harrison, Roger (Diane) Harrison, and Phillip (Brandi) Harrison; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the recent pandemic, a private family service will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Harrison, Roger Harrison, Phillip Harrison, Terry Akin, William Harrison, and Darrell Bradford. Honorary pallbearers will be Lyndsey Fain, Jeff Bateman, and Wesley Harrison.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020