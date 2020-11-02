Jere C. Hodges
Clarksville - Jere was born on November 23, 1934, in Dyer County, TN; son of the late Edward L. and Ethel Chamberlain Hodges. In addition to his parents, Jere is preceded in death by 2 brothers, 3 sisters, the mother of his children; Patricia Lambert Hodges; a son, Edward Hodges, and his 2nd wife, Laverne Stone Hodges. Jere graduated from Dyersburg High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953; serving 8.5 years, including 3 years in Japan. A highlight of Jere's Marine Corps service was receiving a meritorious promotion from the Commander of the Marine Corps. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Jere was employed by the U.S. Postal Service before enlisting into the Army in 1963. Jere quickly attained the rank of SFC before being appointed Warrant Officer. Jere's Army service included 2 tours in Vietnam before retiring at Ft. Campbell in the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. Jere's numerous military awards included Bronze Star with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Campaign Stars, and four Overseas Service Bars. Jere also worked for 17 years in Civil Service at Ft. Campbell; retiring from Installation Supply in 1998. Jere was a 50-year member of the Masonic Fraternity; serving as Worshipful Master of Hands across the main lodge in Germany as well as Clarksville Lodge 89 in TN. He was also a Knight of York Cross of Honor in the York Rite of Masonry. Jere was a life member of the Clarksville Lodge 89, F & AM, National Sojourners, Heroes of 76', VFW, and Military Officers Assn. Jere was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Jere C. Hodges, Jr. (Melissa) of Clarksville, TN, Danny Hodges of Clarksville, TN, and Michael Hodges (Maria) of Clarksville, TN; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Gates Hodges who was married to the late Edward Hodges; his step-daughters, Connie Spicer and Angela Peddie (Bob), and their families. Jere is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Jere will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Gateway Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. A Masonic ceremony will begin at 7:00 P.M. during the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Gateway Funeral Home at 12:00 P.M. with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Chaplain Arthur Stull will officiate the service. Burial will follow after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com
