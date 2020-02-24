|
Jere Shipley
Clarksville - Jere James Shipley, 59, of Clarksville passed away on February 15, 2020, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jere was born November 21, 1960 in Montgomery County son of Dr. Daryl Ray Shipley, M.D. and Bobbie Sue Cox Shipley. He was a foreman for Ninety-Three Contractors, LLC.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Shipley Martin; nephew, Joshua Martin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Maggie Shipley; sons, Jere Santos Shipley, Charlie Armando Shipley; daughter, Janice Rosario Shipley; mother, Bobbie Sue Cox Waynick; brother, David Shipley; brother-in-law, Edwin L. Martin; sister, Janice Lyon.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020