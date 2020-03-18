Resources
Jerelyn Kay Clevenger

Clarksville - Jerelyn Kay Clevenger, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence with her family.

Jerelyn was born March 16, 1947, in Atlanta, GA, to the late Harry John Albert and Emily Ruth Thompson Albert. She enjoyed her road trips with family, coloring books, and reading. Mrs. Clevenger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 23, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, March 23, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Jerelyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Victor Clevenger; two sons, John Clevenger and Brian Clevenger; two brothers, Harry (Julie) Albert and Mike (Beverly) Albert; and one grandson, Brady Clevenger.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
