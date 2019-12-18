|
Jeremy Lane
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Jeremy Michael Lane, age 32 of Clarksville, will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Len Scott and Bro. Jason Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Sunday from 12:30 PM until the time of service.
Jeremy passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1987 in Clarksville, TN to Michael and Deborah Lane. Jeremy was a member of Pardue Memorial Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and spending time with his family and son.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Maverick Lane; brother, Robbie Lane; and sisters, Tonya (Michael) Dollar and Tracy (Brian) Fitzgerald, grandmother Marilyn Daniel; and other loving family members and friends.
Patrick Lane, Josh Albright, Caleb Albright, Donovan Sandusky, Stewart Atkins, and Kenny Albright IV will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019