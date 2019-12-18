Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Lane Obituary
Jeremy Lane

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Jeremy Michael Lane, age 32 of Clarksville, will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Len Scott and Bro. Jason Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Sunday from 12:30 PM until the time of service.

Jeremy passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1987 in Clarksville, TN to Michael and Deborah Lane. Jeremy was a member of Pardue Memorial Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, and spending time with his family and son.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Maverick Lane; brother, Robbie Lane; and sisters, Tonya (Michael) Dollar and Tracy (Brian) Fitzgerald, grandmother Marilyn Daniel; and other loving family members and friends.

Patrick Lane, Josh Albright, Caleb Albright, Donovan Sandusky, Stewart Atkins, and Kenny Albright IV will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit Jeremy's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -