Jerome "Pap" Kelly
Jerome "Pap" Kelly

Clarksville - , Age 64, passed away, August 3, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born April 1, 1956 in Clarksville to Charles & Sarah Edmondson Kelly, both deceased. He was educated in the Clarksville Schools attending Burt High School. He is survived by siblings, Linda Faye (Corkey) Merriweather & Margie "Re-Re" Kelly. Brothers, Charles, Jerry & Eugene Kelly all of Clarksville, TN. Rickey Kelly, Sr. of Nashville, TN. Devoted sister-in-law, Viola Edmondson, of Cumberland Furnace, TN. God Mother, Glendora Hill. Visitation Friday, 5-7, Funeral Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Jerome was an inspiration to many. May he rest in peace.
Adolph Rhodes
Friend
