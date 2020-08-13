Jerome "Pap" Kelly



Clarksville - , Age 64, passed away, August 3, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born April 1, 1956 in Clarksville to Charles & Sarah Edmondson Kelly, both deceased. He was educated in the Clarksville Schools attending Burt High School. He is survived by siblings, Linda Faye (Corkey) Merriweather & Margie "Re-Re" Kelly. Brothers, Charles, Jerry & Eugene Kelly all of Clarksville, TN. Rickey Kelly, Sr. of Nashville, TN. Devoted sister-in-law, Viola Edmondson, of Cumberland Furnace, TN. God Mother, Glendora Hill. Visitation Friday, 5-7, Funeral Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









