Jerrol Rozanne Meriwether
Clarksville - Jerrol Rozanne Meriwether was born and raised in Clarksville, Tenn., the youngest of eight children born to Colie Meriwether and Ellen Richardson Meriwether.
At home on Shearor Street, he was the baby brother to his 4 brothers (Otis, Percy, Colie and Ernie) and 3 sisters (Doraoma, Ellen and Elsie), with whom he shared a life of loving closeness.
Better known as Rozanne (pronounced ro-ZAH-knee) in his younger days, he attended Cobb Elementary School and Burt High School in Clarksville.
After graduating high school in 1956, he entered the U.S. Air Force, where he lived in Germany and the Philippines and served as a military policeman.
When he returned to the States, he joined his older sisters in Chicago, where he married his childhood friend, Lullavee "Lovey" Brooks, who also grew up in Clarksville, Tenn.
He started his professional life as a postal worker before joining the Chicago Police Department. For 36 years, he served the city of Chicago as a police officer, a career that he loved and carried out with honor. He retired as a sergeant in the early 2000s.
Along the way, he and his wife had two children, a son, Rozanne, and a daughter, Candi. He was a very loving father and a hardworking man who was a kind and dedicated role model in his family, his career and his community. He loved his family, and they loved him immensely.
Jerrol Rozanne Meriwether passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 at the age of 80 in Chicago. He leaves to cherish his memory his family — Rozanne, Candi, Lullavee, brother Ernie, and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019