Jerry David Bryant "Incredible"
Clarksville - Jerry David Bryant, aka Pig/Incredible age 72 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Haley Robinson officiating. A private burial with Military Honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jerry was born on February 24, 1948, in Clarksville, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Annie Ruth Bryant and mother in law, Virginia "Jenny" Colemen.
He leaves behind a loving, devoted wife of 48 years, Judy Coleman Bryant; son, Justin (Charity) Bryant; father-in-law, Donald Coleman; brother, Johnny Bryant; sister, LeAnn (Mack) Phillips, two grandchildren, Mason aka "Boy", and Madison aka (Lil girl) Bryant; three nephews and two nieces. He is also survived by his loving dog, Forrest, and his cat, Bitty Bit. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Yellow Freight.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Forest Street United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Clarksville - Jerry David Bryant, aka Pig/Incredible age 72 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Haley Robinson officiating. A private burial with Military Honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jerry was born on February 24, 1948, in Clarksville, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Annie Ruth Bryant and mother in law, Virginia "Jenny" Colemen.
He leaves behind a loving, devoted wife of 48 years, Judy Coleman Bryant; son, Justin (Charity) Bryant; father-in-law, Donald Coleman; brother, Johnny Bryant; sister, LeAnn (Mack) Phillips, two grandchildren, Mason aka "Boy", and Madison aka (Lil girl) Bryant; three nephews and two nieces. He is also survived by his loving dog, Forrest, and his cat, Bitty Bit. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Yellow Freight.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Forest Street United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.