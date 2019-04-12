|
Jerry Lynn Burton
Springfield - Jerry Lynn Burton, 76, of Springfield, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his residence.
Jerry was born on January 24, 1943, to the late Clarence Dorton Burton and Vallie Marie Carr Burton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerry Lynn Burton Jr. and brother, Clarence "Pert" Burton.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Barry Throneberry officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jerry worked in sales and marketing and retired from Nabisco and Kroger. He was a member of East End Church of Christ.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Burton of Springfield, TN; two daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Winn of Clarksville, TN and Sarah (Heath) Kane of Springfield, TN; and five grandchildren, Stephanie Winn, Jenna Winn, Jackson Kane, Elijah Kane, and Samuel Kane.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or the , 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019