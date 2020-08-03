Jerry Wayne Rives, Sr.
Clarksville - Jerry Wayne Rives, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Jerry was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on April 17, 1940, to the late Elva Brake Rives and Florence Mae (Reynolds ) Rives, and graduated from Montgomery Central High School, Class of 1958. Mr. Rives was retired from Bell South/AT&T after 35 years, and was a member of the AT&T Pioneers-Tennessee Chapter 21, as well as a member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma Kay (Christian) Rives; siblings - Edgar D. Rives, Alfred B. Rives, Gene L. Rives, William A. (Luz) Rives, and Brenda S. Rives Harris; children - Jerry (Judy) Rives, Harold (Connie) Rives, Paula Taylor, and Laura (Barry) Baird; 14 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
: www.alz.org
.