Jerry Wayne Rives Sr.
1940 - 2020
Jerry Wayne Rives, Sr.

Clarksville - Jerry Wayne Rives, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Jerry was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on April 17, 1940, to the late Elva Brake Rives and Florence Mae (Reynolds ) Rives, and graduated from Montgomery Central High School, Class of 1958. Mr. Rives was retired from Bell South/AT&T after 35 years, and was a member of the AT&T Pioneers-Tennessee Chapter 21, as well as a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma Kay (Christian) Rives; siblings - Edgar D. Rives, Alfred B. Rives, Gene L. Rives, William A. (Luz) Rives, and Brenda S. Rives Harris; children - Jerry (Judy) Rives, Harold (Connie) Rives, Paula Taylor, and Laura (Barry) Baird; 14 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
August 3, 2020
jeffery klamo
Family
