Jesse A. Jackson
Clarksville, TN - Jesse A. Jackson, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Arcadia Senior Living.
Jesse was born March 31, 1930, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Louis Taylor Jackson and Josephine Johnson Jackson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wooten Jackson; brother, Louis Taylor Jackson; and two sisters, Virginia Walker and Margie Atkins.
Mr. Jackson was a retired business owner and a member of St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 25, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Wesley and Dr. Betty Meriwether officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Jesse is survived by two sons, Ron (Kellie) Jackson of Clarksville, TN and Terry (Lisa) Jackson of Lewisburg, TN; and five grandchildren, Brian Jackson, Austin Jackson, John Jackson, Louisa Jackson Davis, and Blake Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the FUEL Fund, c/o St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2201 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019