Jesse Bradley
Clarksville - SSG (Ret.) Jesse Garvin Bradley, age 86, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence.
A Private Family Service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020. For those that wish to view the service we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin live streaming at 1pm.
Jesse entered into this life on May 13, 1933 in Repton, AL to the late Ely and Elizabeth Johnson Bradley. He served in the United States Army for twenty-two years with deployments during the Korean and Vietnam War. Jesse was a member of the Sango United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge 761. He loved to do wood working and electrical projects. Jesse enjoyed being outdoors especially when he was hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Joyce Bradley; children, Nancy Morris, Larry Adams, and Cindy Jaznach.
Survivors include his sister, Jeweline Mary; children, Linda Boubel, Billy James, Bobby James, Rickey James, Michael James, Nick Bradley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020