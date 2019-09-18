|
|
Jessica Lynn Lucier
Clarksville - Jessica Lynn Lucier, 36, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Jessica was born on May 9, 1983, in Baton Rouge, LA to the late Hugh Thomas Shelton and Carol Ann Amond Shelton.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Derek Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sango Cemetery at a later date.
Jessica was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
Jessica is survived by her husband, John Lucier of Clarksville, TN; son, Thomas Stephen Shelton Lucier of Clarksville, TN; and sister, Sara Young of Rice, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International OCD Foundation, https://iocdf.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019