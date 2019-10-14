|
Jessica Roseann Whitaker
Clarksville - Jessica Roseann Whitaker, age 35, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.
Jessica was born August 14, 1984, in Cincinnati, OH, to Elijah Benton, Jr. and Gertrud Nothhelfer Benton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 19, at 1:00 PM, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (1833 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN 37042), with Bishop Alvin Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Saturday, October 19, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by four daughters, Justice Whitaker, Serenity Whitaker, Syncere Whitaker, and Nova Plummer; three brothers, Elijah Benton, Michael Benton, and Treyvon Williams; and sister, Shana (Bishop) Newkirk.
Pallbearers will be David Walker, Arthur Hill, Ronald Graham, Roy Williams, Lorenzo Carter, and Gary Sinclair. Flower bearers will be Pearla Castro, Jai Studyway, and Nicole Thompson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville,TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019