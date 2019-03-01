Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Jett Jenkins Obituary
Jett Jenkins

Clarksville - A Funeral Service for Jett Lynn Jenkins, age 59 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Jett passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on May 22, 1959 in Madisonville, Ky to Jimmy Lynn Molgard and Edna Puckett Morin.

Jett is preceded in death by his father and adoptive father, Estle Jenkins. He is survived by his mother, Edna Morin; step-father, Armand Morin; son, Joshua Egnatu; brothers, Bud Jenkins, Shannon Jenkins, Kelly Jenkins, and Michael Jenkins; sisters, Mindy Mimms, Patricia Glass, and Debbie Jenkins; and grandson, Jacoby Egnatu.

Please visit Jett's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019
