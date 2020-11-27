Jim Riggins
Clarksville - James "Jim" Edward Riggins, 63, of Clarksville returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace.
He was born on June 20, 1957 in Clarksville, TN. He was a 1975 graduate of Northwest High School and worked for 30 plus years at Wyatt Johnson auto dealership in both Nashville and Clarksville. He was currently serving as Associate Pastor at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Montgomery County, TN. He was blessed with a great love for gospel music and was honored to play the keyboard and guitar, and to preach the gospel when opportunities arose. James was always kind, soft hearted, and took the time to listen, counsel, and help solve other problems, no matter how small.
James had the rare ability to pick up a musical instrument and almost immediately begin to play. Whether it was a piano, guitar, or bass guitar, he loved playing with his family and others. In his mid-20s he had the opportunity to write songs, such as "What A Difference You Made In My Life" (a #1 hit) and to play music professionally with his idol Ronnie Milsap.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Barbara Ann Drake Riggins, who he married on September 5, 1987 in Clarksville; stepson, Mark Williams; mother, Evelyn Earlene Steiner Riggins; brother, David Allen (Charlie) Riggins; nephews, Mark (Cathy) Riggins, Jason Riggins, and Clayton Riggins, and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Edward Riggins, and grandparents, Ewing Ray and Goldie Ellen (Rutledge) Steiner, and George Dewey and Lillie Mae (Hogue) Riggins.
Private family services will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com