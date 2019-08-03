|
Jimmy Joe Shelton
Slayden,TN - Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2pm from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson,TN. Visitation will be on Saturday, August, 3, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 pm and 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Marion Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Shelton died suddenly August 1, 2019 at Horizon Medical Center.
He was was born in in Dickson County, son of the late Joseph A. and Pauline Parker Shelton. He was a retired employee with Trane with 27 years of service. He loved to fish and spend time with his friends bowling.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years; Brenda Neblett Shelton, his three sons; Jeffrey Shelton, Carney Joe Shelton and Jason Shelton and his wife, Christine. his 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services under the direction of the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, Dickson,TN 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019