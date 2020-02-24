|
Jo Anna Fain
Southside - Jo Anna Fain, age 85, of Southside, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bros. Ken Andrews and Mike Proctor officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jo Anna entered this life on September 24, 1934 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Bailey and Annie Martin Weakley. She was a member of Grays Chapel Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Fain; son, James Burney Fain; brothers, Ray Weakley and Buddy Weakley; sisters, Lucille Grant and Cathryn Sinks.
Survivors include her children, Robert Dean (Jennifer) Fain, Billy Gene Fain, Danny Thomas (Ann) Fain, Bobby Joe (Nina) Fain, and Ray Baxter Fain; brother, Robert Weakley; grandchildren, Cory and Thomas Fain; step-grandchildren, Reece, Abby, and Maribeth Goff.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Fain, Brenn Sinks, Tommy Fain, Cory Fain, Buford Hollis, and Paul Blackwell.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020