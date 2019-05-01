|
|
Jo Holt Bryant
Clarksville - Jo Bryant, age 91, of Clarksville, went to be with Jesus on April 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM, surrounded by her loving family.
Jo was born August 4, 1927, to the late John Laughren Holt and Ethel Tucker Holt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Reed Bryant, Sr.; and siblings, John Laughren Holt, Jr., Robert Buford Holt, and Wanda Head.
Jo is survived by one sister, Margaret Reeves. In addition to her sister, she is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Debbie) Bryant and Pat (Terry) Bryant; daughters, Laughrie (Tommy) Tucker and Gaynor (Scott) Bibb. She leaves behind six amazing grandchildren, Jamie (Charessa) Bryant, Nathan (Leslie Knolton) Bryant, Justin (Michele) Tucker, Sarah Laughren (Will) Binkley, Kaitlyn (Clint) Van Ert, and Karleigh (Scott Michael) Graves. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Reed and Cannon Bryant; Ruby Jo, Ellie, and Maggie Tucker; Bryant and Emerson Binkley; and Bretleigh Graves.
Jo asked Jesus into her heart when she was 12 years old, at a church-wide community revival. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church, where she spent years rocking babies in the nursery and serving on various committees.
She was a carrier for the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle for 20 years and then employed with CMCSS at Clarksville High School before retiring.
If asked, she would say her greatest accomplishment was her relationship with the Lord and her special bond with her children and their families. She had a servant's heart and was always ready to open her home to family, friends, and sometimes strangers. She loved planting flowers, watching birds, and working crossword puzzles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 4:00 PM, at Hilldale Baptist Church, with Dr. Larry Robertson and Rev. Terry Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Hilldale Baptist Church, and Thursday, May 2, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Bryant, Nathan Bryant, Justin Tucker, Will Binkley, Scott Michael Graves, Chris Holt, Kelly Head, Mike Greenfield, and Chris Mathews. Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Van Ert, Rev. Verlon Moore, Edmond Terrell, Rod Grassman, Roger McCoy, Tony Zuniga, Steve Nicholson, Jo Haley, Don Link, and Tony Holt.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the AseraCare Hospice nurses and staff, as well as caregivers, Ann, Vicky, Diane, and Linda for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale Baptist Family Life Center, 250 Old Farmers Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 1, 2019