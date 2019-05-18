|
Joan Lane Harris
Clarksville - Joan Lane Harris, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her residence.
Joan was born July 21, 1940, in Cheatham County, TN, to the late Carl Lane and Callie Sanders Lane. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe Harris II; son, Ken Harris; brother, Carl Lane, Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy Luciano and May Lane.
Joan was a retired office manager for Dr. Reginald Lowe. She was a member of Stroudsville Church of Christ.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, May 19, at 2:30 PM, at Stroudsville Church of Christ, with Bro. Tom Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Mallory Church Cemetery, in Chapmansboro. Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Sunday, May 19, from 12:30 PM until the time of service, at Stroudsville Church of Christ.
Joan is survived by two sons, Bret (Jacquelyn) Harris and Blane Harris; one sister, Jean Pinkleton; and six grandchildren, Will (Bethany) Harris, Ben Harris, Kathryn Harris, Destiny Harris, Wyatt Harris, and Josie Harris.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Sensing, John Mobley, Wes Foster, Brian Albright, Jackie Myers, Jason Barrett, and Jeff Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stroudsville Church of Christ Building Fund, 1531 Stroudsville Road, Adams, TN 37010.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 18, 2019