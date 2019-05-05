Joan O'Brien



Clarksville - Joan Adkins O'Brien of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.



Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Greg Glover officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service on Sunday.



Joan was born in Montgomery County, the daughter of the late Dudley Wallace and Mary Ethel Albright Adkins of Adams. She moved to Robertson Co. at an early age where she grew up in the rural community - Highway 76, and later lived in Adams, TN where she attended and graduated from Adams Bell School.



After graduation, she was employed as a medical assistant for Dr. John M. Jackson, a physician in Springfield, TN, and later attended and graduated from Southern Academy of Medical Technology in Nashville. She was then employed as "Supervisor and Instructor of the Special Hematology Laboratory" at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville TN for 12 years.



Other medical employment includes "Supervisor of The Clinical Laboratory at William Beaumont Hospital in El Paso, Texas for 2 years.



Mrs. O'Brien later moved to Clarksville, and attended Austin Peay State University, where she received her BA degree in Elementary Education, and worked in the Montgomery County School System as a first grade teacher for 15 years.



Mrs. O'Brien was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and was involved in many Civic and numerous charity organization.



She is preceded in death by her husband, CH O'Brien; step-son Craig O'Brien; siblings, Frances Adkins Griffin, Hulon Glen Adkins, Dudley Hillman Adkins, Lawrence Ray Adkins, Mary "Teenie" Jones and Royce Harold Adkins; nephew, Roy Hulon Adkins.



Survivors include her step-son, Tom O'Brien; nieces and nephews, Shelby Brooksher, Sue Clinard, Clifford Adkins, David Mitchell, Linda Mason, Terry Adkins, Lynn Rich, and Deborah Manning; and 24 great nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Terry Adkins, Clifford Adkins, David Mitchell, Troy Adkins, Tom Adkins, and Jeff Jerles.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or .



Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 5, 2019