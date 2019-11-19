|
|
Joann Hoffman
Clarksville - Joann Hoffman, age 91, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Joann entered this life on May 28, 1928 in Clayton, Indiana. She was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville, Order of the Eastern Star, and retired from Civil Service.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, 1st SGT (R) Albert Hoffman; son, Robert Hoffman; daughter, Karyn Hoffman; grandson, Steven Shemwell; great-grandsons, Axel and Tyler.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 742, Clarksville, TN 37041.
Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019