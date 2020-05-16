|
JoAnn Stone
Clarksville - JoAnn Stone, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rick Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4- 7 p.m. Monday, May 18th, and again from 12 p.m. until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
JoAnn entered into this life on August 28, 1942, in Montgomery County to the late Floyd Ennis and Gertie Taylor Rhinehart. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Stone.
Survivors include her children, Christopher (Holly) Stone, Sabina Stone, and Jenifer (Chris) Gobel; sister, Elsie Phillips; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 16 to May 17, 2020