Joe Claud
Chapmansboro - Joe Thomas Claud, age 88 of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at Clarksville Highway Church of Christ in Joelton at 11:30am on Friday, September 25th, with Bro. Greg Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Joelton Hill Memory Gardens with Sam Shrewsbury, Cody Harris, Doug Breece, Terry Pendergrass, Matthew Skelton, Michael Hampton, Don Pendergrass, and Ethan Skelton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Arms, Kelly Kilgore, Carl Chambliss, Mitchell Pozezinski, and the elders at Clarksville Highway Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, September 24, and again on Friday at Clarksville Highway Church of Christ, from 10AM until the time of service at 11:30AM.
Mr. Claud was born on May 6, 1932 in Only, Tennessee to the late Tom & Lee Claud. He owned and operated Joe Claud Electric Heating & Air. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Clarksville Highway Church of Christ where he was one of the first Elders and continued in that position for many years. He also served for 18 years on the Board of Directors for the Happy Hills Boys Ranch.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy Claud; sons, Duane (Jan) Claud, Travis (Cynthia) Claud, and Reggie (Jackie) Claud; brother, Dorris (Marjorie) Claud; grandchildren, Regina (Michael) Hampton, Holly (Sam) Shrewsbury, Mariah Claud, Libby (Cody) Harris, Kathryn (Orval) Chesnut, Drew Claud, Alex Claud, and Venisa Renfro; and 8 great-grandchildren.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksville Highway Church of Christ Building Fund.
AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com