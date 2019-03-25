Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville - Joe H. Norris, age 92, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.

Joe was born January 24, 1927, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Bennie C. Norris and Jessie Huffman Norris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gilda McClure Norris; two brothers, Ben Ed Norris and William Norris; and two sisters, Anita Norris and Martha Jones.

Joe was a commercial contractor, having retired after 55 years. He was a US Army veteran and a member of New Providence Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dennis Weiland officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Joe is survived by his son, Bennie Norris of Clarksville; and two brothers, Bobby Norris and Ted Norris, both of Clarksville.

Pallbearers will be Gary Norris, Russell Allen, Todd Trice, Bob Langford, Johnny Kraeske, and Philip Jarrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Humane Society, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040; or to Cats Are Us, 119 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019
