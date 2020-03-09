|
Mr. Joe Hilton Moore, age 92 of Dover, TN, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 7, 1927 in Hustburg, TN, son of the late Putman and Ressie Arney Moore. Mr. Moore graduated Tribble High School, attended Bethel, Austin Peay University, graduated Vanderbilt with a degree in Divinity and retired after working 40 years as a United Methodist minister.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Sue Tweedale. He is survived by sisters, Betty Parker, Rockville, Maryland, Linda Wooden, Hixson, TN, nieces raised in his home, Carol Pawlowicz, Tracey Canfield, and several other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Ebenezer Methodist Church, New Johnsonville, TN. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Anglin Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tim Barrow, Bryan Watson, Albert Hargis, David Bumpus, James Taylor, Joe Darke, Doug Wooden, honorary pallbearers, Chad Pawlowicz, Kyler Canfield, Scott Wooden, Cory Bobo, and Chad Bobo.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020