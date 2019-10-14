Services
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-7007
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Burial
Following Services
Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens
Lebanon, TN
Lebanon - Joe Parker Minor-Age 88 of Lebanon, TN passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by Nancy J. Minor, his wife of 52 years. He is survived by son, Joseph (Joey) Minor and wife Sue, daughter Emily Dobson and husband Monte, son Jim Minor and wife Denise. Grandchildren: Brian Minor, Jennifer Minor, Parker Minor, Montanna Dobson and M.C. Dobson. Great Grandchild: Gibson Parker Minor.

Mr. Minor was the son of the late Joe and Agnes Minor of Hopkinsville, KY. He was the brother to Dell Minor Lewis of Nashville.

Mr. Minor was born in Hopkinsville, KY and graduated from the high school located there. He attended Austin Peay State College where he graduated with a Masters Degree. During this time, he met his wife Nancy. After graduation, he served in the U. S. Army for 2 years and upon his discharge, he taught school in Dalton, GA and Clarksville, TN as a high school Chemistry teacher. Mr. Minor joined the State Dept. of Education in 1960 where he served until retirement in 1986. He later served as Dean of Academic Affairs for Draughon's Junior College.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and lived his life in service to others. He preached and brought many to Christ as well as serving as a deacon and later in life an elder in the church. He was a faithful member of the Adams Ave. Church of Christ and was a shining example for the cause of Christ.

Visitation will be Monday, October 14th from 3-7 pm and Tuesday 1-2 p.m. with the service taking place at 2 p.m. at the Partlow Funeral Chapel in Lebanon, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial is to follow in Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Son, Jim Minor, a minister for the Church of Christ, will be presiding over the service.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.

www.partlowchapel.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
