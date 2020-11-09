Joe PfisterClarksville - Joe Pfister, 65, of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time.Joe is survived by his loving wife, Becky Pfister of Powder Springs, GA; son, Jerimiah Pfister of Marietta, GA; his loving brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.Joe was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1955 in Fort Campbell, KY to Joseph & Betty Pfister. Joe grew up in Clarksville, TN. He met Becky Pollard when he was delivering for Coca Cola and married her in 1977. Joe loved to work with his hands and enjoyed building things, which lead to a career in construction, which he did for 44 years before retiring. Joe was a hard-working man and excellent provider for his family. He was a dedicated husband & father and his loving presence will be greatly missed.