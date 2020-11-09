1/
Joe Pfister
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Pfister

Clarksville - Joe Pfister, 65, of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Becky Pfister of Powder Springs, GA; son, Jerimiah Pfister of Marietta, GA; his loving brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1955 in Fort Campbell, KY to Joseph & Betty Pfister. Joe grew up in Clarksville, TN. He met Becky Pollard when he was delivering for Coca Cola and married her in 1977. Joe loved to work with his hands and enjoyed building things, which lead to a career in construction, which he did for 44 years before retiring. Joe was a hard-working man and excellent provider for his family. He was a dedicated husband & father and his loving presence will be greatly missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved