Joe Reeves



Clarksville - Joe Nathan Reeves, age 57 of Clarksville passed away on June 18, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Londa Richardson, Rev. Jim Makens and Mayor Joe Pitts officiating. Burial will follow at Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy.



Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. Sunday until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.



Mr. Reeves was born on January 9, 1962; son of the late Dorothy Dean Bryant, Nathaniel Johnson and step father Charlie "Suiter" Bryant. He was a member of Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy where he was the care taker of the Cemetery for over 20 years. Where he was very involved as a Sunday School teacher with Children's Church, a Board Member of Montgomery Co. Search and Rescue and a volunteer for Camp Hickory Hills. Mr. Reeves worked at many sawmills for 20 years prior to working for the Clarksville Street Department.



In addition to his parents Mr. Reeves is preceded in death by two sisters.



Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Shepherd-Reeves; daughter, Cassidy Dawn Reeves; three brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be; Kim Mill, Tommy Allbert, Roger Williams, John Bozard, Wade Cooper, Chris Killebrewer, Tim Hallbrooks, Brian Nelson, Chris Cowan, and Marcus McClure. Honorary Pallbearers will include the Montgomery Co. Search and Rescue.



Online Condolences can be made at Navefuneralhomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary