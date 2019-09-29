|
|
Joe Tyler
Clarksville - Age 73, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tn. after a brief illness. He was born November 11, 1945 in Clarksville to the union of Edmond, Jr. & Margaret Morrow Tyler. Joe attended school in Mont. Co. He was employed by Vulcan Corp for many years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gwendolyn Bowers Tyler, sons, Joseph(Dorothy) Tyler, Warner Robbins, GA., & Stephen(Latonia) Tyler, San Antonio, TX., grandchildren Dewayne Jackson(Elizabeth), Colorado Springs, Joseph, Jr. (Alejandra), Tampa, Fla., Shanell, Nashville, Tn., Ciara & Kiara, Warner Robbins, Ga., Victoria, San Antonio, Tx., siblings, Ruth Dickson & James Tyler, Clarksville, a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Sunday 5-7 p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home. Funeral Monday 12 noon Mt. Zion Baptist Church Tylertown Rd. Burial in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019