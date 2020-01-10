|
Joel Robert Jenkins
Joel Robert Jenkins, beloved husband; caring father, grandfather and great grandfather; and dedicated 30-year U.S. Army veteran, passed away on 7 January 2020 at the age of 87.
Joel was born on 6 September 1932 in Clarksville, TN, the eldest son of the late Charles Jenkins, Jr. and Angeline Stewart Jenkins. He graduated from historic Burt High School in 1950, and soon after entered the Army at the tender age of 17. After completing basic training, he was transferred to Japan where he met and married the love of his life, Suzan "Suzuko" Wakai. A combat Army veteran, he served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Throughout his career, he served in assignments in Washington, Kansas, Kentucky, Germany and Colorado. His decorations include Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medals, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; Army Occupation Medal; Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 8 Awards, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Starts; Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm; and Combat Infantryman Badge. He retired as a SGM from the U.S. Army at Fort Carson, CO in 1980.
A long-time resident of Colorado Springs, he was employed by Johnnies Liquor for more than 15 years. After retirement, he became an avid fisherman and woodworker, and especially enjoyed watching sports and TV westerns.
Many mourn but will forever have cherished memories, to include his wife of 63 years, Suzan Jenkins of Colorado Springs; three daughters, Charlene D. Jenkins of Manhattan, KS; Joyce R. Jenkins-Harden and spouse, Ronald B. Harden, of Colorado Springs; and Sheila W. Caruth and spouse, Richard A. Caruth, of Colorado Springs; three grandchildren, Asia A. Caruth (Tiffany F.) of Rio Rancho, NM; Cortnee W. Shropshire of Manhattan, KS; and Kira Shropshire of Overland Park, KS; two great grandchildren, Franchesca W. Caruth of Rio Rancho, NM and Jayden I. Vasquez of Manhattan, KS; two brothers, Billy Jenkins and James Jenkins, and one sister, Lydia A. Jenkins, of Clarksville, TN.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10am-10:45am, at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Homegoing Celebration will also be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11am followed by Interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with Military Honors.
