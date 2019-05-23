Services
Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home
2707 Gallatin Rd.
Nashville, TN 37216
615-262-3312
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hermitage Hills Baptist Church,
3475 Lebanon Rd
Hermitage, TN
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hermitage Hills Baptist Church,
Johanna Hale Benz Obituary
Johanna Hale Benz

East Nashville - Age 64, passed away May 21, 2019. Johanna was a graduate of Stratford High School. She dedicated her life to her family and was a dog lover. Preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Jane Hale; sister, Brenda Hale Jernigan. Survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Benz; children, Will Benz (Misty), Fran Dunaway (Landon), and Jody Good (Dana); grandchildren, Emme Jane, Sadie Grace, Addie Faith, and Rhett; nephew, Jeremiah Jernigan; niece, Jemina Clinard (Chris); great-nieces, Gracie and Carson; in-laws, Billy and Peggy Benz. Visitation will be at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Rd. Hermitage, Friday, May 24th from 10am until the time of service at 1pm, Pastor Andy Miller officiating. Those desiring may make memorials to the Middle TN Boxer Rescue, mtbr.org. Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, (615)262-3312.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 23, 2019
