Johanna Hale Benz
East Nashville - Age 64, passed away May 21, 2019. Johanna was a graduate of Stratford High School. She dedicated her life to her family and was a dog lover. Preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Jane Hale; sister, Brenda Hale Jernigan. Survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Benz; children, Will Benz (Misty), Fran Dunaway (Landon), and Jody Good (Dana); grandchildren, Emme Jane, Sadie Grace, Addie Faith, and Rhett; nephew, Jeremiah Jernigan; niece, Jemina Clinard (Chris); great-nieces, Gracie and Carson; in-laws, Billy and Peggy Benz. Visitation will be at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Rd. Hermitage, Friday, May 24th from 10am until the time of service at 1pm, Pastor Andy Miller officiating. Those desiring may make memorials to the Middle TN Boxer Rescue, mtbr.org. Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, (615)262-3312.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 23, 2019