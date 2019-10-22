Services
John Adam Cantlon Obituary
John Adam Cantlon

Clarksville - John Adam Cantlon, 59, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence.

John was born on April 4, 1960, in Clarksville, TN to Adam Cantlon Jr. and Molly Ann McCarty Cantlon.

In keeping with John's wishes, no services are planned.

John is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Cantlon Bosma.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by his nieces, Hayley Bosma, Leslie Bosma, and Meredith Moss and sister, Julie (Stephen) Moss.

John was loved by his family and all who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
