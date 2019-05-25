John "JD" Burkhart



Clarksville - John Dewey "J.D." Burkhart, 82, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hilldale Church of Christ with Steve Kirby and Steve Baggett officiating. A private family burial will follow.



J.D.'s family will receive friends Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.



J.D. entered into this life on December 18, 1936 in Woodlawn, TN, son of the late, Leonard and Lula Bowers Burkhart. He was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ, and a graduate of Woodlawn High school.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Frances Bogan, Brandon Burkhart, Raymond Burkhart, and Marshall Burkhart, and grandson, Jordan Butts.



Survivors include his wife, Jane Griffy Burkhart; sons, Phillip (Virginia) Burkhart, Jeff (Cindy Greene) Burkhart; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Fenoseff; brothers, Roy (Marie) Burkhart; grandchildren, Justin Butts, Jeremy (Hannah) Burkhart, Ben (Brianna) Burkhart, Brittni Hislop, Morgan Fenoseff, Hunter Burkhart, Meredith Burkhart, and Lexie Chapman; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ava, Maci, Bella, and Owen; sisters-in-law, Sue Burkhart, Isabel Burkhart, Frances Griffy; brother-in-law, Dorris (June) Griffy, and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.



J.D.'s nephews will serve as pallbearers.



Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Christian School.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 25 to May 26, 2019