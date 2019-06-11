|
Dr. John Daniel Martin
Clarksville - Dr. John Daniel Martin, age 95, of Clarksville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, June 9, 2019, while at home at Arcadia Senior Living.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 13, at the Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to the hour of service.
Dr. Martin was born June 14, 1923, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, son of Paul and Margaret Martin.
In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. As a young man, he worked as a switchman for Southern Railroad.
After earning his doctorate from the University of North Texas, Dr. Martin taught psychology for 30 years at Austin Peay State University. He also served as a marriage and family therapist. During retirement, he and his wife, Eunice, of 65 years, enjoyed traveling, reading and wildflower gardening. He was an avid fan of Baylor University and University of Tennessee sporting events. He was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville.
Dr. Martin also holds degrees from Tennessee Temple Bible College, Tennessee Temple University and Baylor University.
Survivors include his wife, Eunice Sims Martin; children John D. Martin, Jr., Chattanooga; Melanie A. Martin, Frisco, Texas; and Benita Martin, Clarksville. Grandchildren include Shanel Martin Gaither (Chris), Slade Martin (Brooke), Sarah Martin, Jennifer Martin, Jessica Martin, and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 435 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 11 to June 12, 2019